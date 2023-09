Србија корак ближе Асоцијацији земаља Југоисточне Азије

(L-R) Philippine's Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo, Singapore's Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Thailand's SOM Leader Sarun Charoensuwan, Vietnam's Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son, Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, South Korea's Foreign Minister Park Jin, Indonesia's Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, China's top diplomat Wang Yi, Laos Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith, Brunei’s Second Minister of Foreign Affair Erywan Yusof, Cambodia's Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, Malaysia's Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir, East Timor's Foreign Minister Bendito Freitas and ASEAN Secretary General Kao Kim Hourn pose for a group photo during the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Plus Three Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, 13 July 2023. Indonesia is hosting the 56th ASEAN foreign ministers' meeting and related meetings from 08 to 14 July. EPA/MAST IRHAM / POOL Credit: MAST IRHAM / POOL/EPA