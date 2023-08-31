Влада у Викторији законски забранила нацистичка обележја и поздраве на јавним местима

Neo-Nazis protesters with flags salute as they are ordered to leave the area during the demonstration. A day of political tensions and clashes unfolded in Melbourne as far-right a Neo-Nazi group held an anti-immigration rally at state parliament, met with fierce opposition from left-wing anti-fascist counter-protesters. Riot police were deployed as scuffles broke out between the two groups, with pepper spray and horses used to control the crowd. Protest signs demanding inclusivity, diversity, and social justice were held high in a show of unity against hate speech and discrimination. The clashes highlight the deep political divide and social issues surrounding immigration policies and the fight against racism in Melbourne and beyond. (Photo by Michael Currie / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Credit: SOPA Images/Sipa USA