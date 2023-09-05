Зашто ће Си Ђинпинг први пут икад пропустити самит Г20 у Индији?
A cyclist pedals past a G20 logo near the main venue of the summit, in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. As India gears up to host the annual gathering of the Group of 20 industrialized and developing nations, the capital city is undergoing an elaborate makeover. But for many street vendors and shantytowns dotting the city, the beautification of New Delhi has meant displacement and loss of livelihoods. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup) Source: AP / Manish Swarup/AP
Годишњи састанак Г20 одржаће се у индијској престоници Њу Делхију овог викенда [9-10. септембар], а по први пут том састанку неће присуствовати кинсеки лидер Си Ђинпинг. Откако су се лидери Групе 20 почели састајати 1999 сваки кинески лидер је присусутвовао сваком од састанака, укључујући и самог Си Ђинпинга.
