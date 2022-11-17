SBS Sinhala

A musical evening with the songs that Melbourne-based Jagath J Edirisinghe had written

SBS Sinhala

A musical evening with the songs that Melbourne-based Jagath J Edirisinghe had written

A musical evening with the songs that Melbourne-based Jagath J Edirisinghe had written

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 17 November 2022 at 4:14pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the interview with Jagath J Edirisinghe, a lyrist from Melbourne, about the musical evening with the songs that he had written.

Published 17 November 2022 at 4:14pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
SBS Sinhala Radio broadcasting on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11 am onwards

Visit the
 SBS Sinhala Facebook
 page for the latest Australian news


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Most Australians won't get access to a fifth COVID-19 jab before Christmas, in line with expert advice.

A new omicron-specific booster shot is approved in Australia: 17 Nov SBS Sinhala current affair

Albanese Macron Trump.jpg

Albanese and Macron meet again while Trump began his next presidential run: Sinhala News on 17 Nov

Another bail application for Dhanushka has been submitted to the Sydney Supreme Court on 14th of November 2022

Another bail application for Danushka was submitted to the Sydney Supreme Court: SBS Sinhala News on 15 Nov

Pan Perera.jpg

Here are the main reasons why you might lose jobs in Australia, no matter how hard you apply...