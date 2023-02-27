A new program to provide paid training to Home care workers : Current Affair on 27 Feb

A close up of an elderly man and his walking stick (AAP).jpg

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Today - 27 February, SBS Sinhala Radio current Affair Feature on A new program to provide paid training to certain aged care workers

HIGHLIGHTS
  • Paid Home Care Traineeships are being launched in order to attract and upskill new talent in the aged care sector. The program is part of a strategy to address skill shortages in the wider industry
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Australian Driver's License.png Supplied: SBS Sinhala, Amila Kaggodachchi

What the recent immigrants and international students need to know about driver's license of Australia?

A plan to reinstate Mahinda as Prime Minister after the postponement of the LG election

A plan to reinstate Mahinda as Prime Minister after the postponement of the LG election: Sri Lankan news

Jim Chalmer

Jim Chalmers says the government isn't able to do much to contain inflation : News in Sinhala on 27 Feb

A close up of an elderly man and his walking stick (AAP).jpg

ඕස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ නිවෙස් හි වැඩිහිටි රැකවරණය සපයන සේවකයින්ට, වැටුප් සහිත පුහුණුවක් : පෙබ 27 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය