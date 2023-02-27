A new program to provide paid training to Home care workers : Current Affair on 27 Feb

A new program to provide paid training to Home care workers : Current Affair on 27 FebPlay09:04Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (8.29MB) Today - 27 February, SBS Sinhala Radio current Affair Feature on A new program to provide paid training to certain aged care workersHIGHLIGHTSPaid Home Care Traineeships are being launched in order to attract and upskill new talent in the aged care sector. The program is part of a strategy to address skill shortages in the wider industryShareLatest podcast episodesWhat the recent immigrants and international students need to know about driver's license of Australia?A plan to reinstate Mahinda as Prime Minister after the postponement of the LG election: Sri Lankan newsJim Chalmers says the government isn't able to do much to contain inflation : News in Sinhala on 27 Febඕස්ට්රේලියාවේ නිවෙස් හි වැඩිහිටි රැකවරණය සපයන සේවකයින්ට, වැටුප් සහිත පුහුණුවක් : පෙබ 27 කාලීන විශේෂාංගය