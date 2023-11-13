A new Sinhala song from Melbourne: Sumudu pini bindu malaka pethi

My song - Oct 2023.jpg

A new Sinhala song from Melbourne_ Sumudu pini bindu malaka pethi_ SBS Sinhala_ My Song program Oct 2023

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Nalika Aberathna from Melbourne joins SBS Sinhala ‘My Song’ monthly musical program to talk about her new song ‘Sinindu Pini Bindu Malaka’ with the lyrist, who also based in Melbourne, Jagath J Edirisinghe

SBS Sinhala ‘My Song’ monthly musical program - Introducing lyricists, vocalists, musicians, and the new Sinhala songs from Sri Lankans who live in Australia.


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Rear view of son and elderly father sitting together at home. Son caring for his father, putting hand on his shoulder, comforting and consoling him. Family love, bonding, care and confidence

පිරිමි පාර්ශවයට මානසික සෞඛ්‍යය සහ යහපැවැත්ම වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?: SBS සිංහල 'Australia Explained'

A positive COVID-19 test on top of protective face masks.

What do you need to know about the new COVID wave in Australia?

Mushroom Poisoning.jpg

Here's what you need to know to keep yourself safe while eating mushrooms

Mushroom Poisoning.jpg

මෙල්බර්න් වල කාන්තාවක් බිම්මල් නිසා මිනීමැරුම් චෝදනාවට ලක්වුනු පසු බිම්මල් ගැන හරි තොරතුරු හොයන සැමගේ දැනුමට