SBS Sinhala ‘My Song’ monthly musical program - Introducing lyricists, vocalists, musicians, and the new Sinhala songs from Sri Lankans who live in Australia.
A new Sinhala song from Melbourne: Sumudu pini bindu malaka pethi
A new Sinhala song from Melbourne_ Sumudu pini bindu malaka pethi_ SBS Sinhala_ My Song program Oct 2023
Nalika Aberathna from Melbourne joins SBS Sinhala ‘My Song’ monthly musical program to talk about her new song ‘Sinindu Pini Bindu Malaka’ with the lyrist, who also based in Melbourne, Jagath J Edirisinghe
