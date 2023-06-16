Accusations of sexual abuse have stirred a storm in Canberra Parliament: SBS Sinhala Current affair 16 June
Independent Senator Lidia Thorpe makes a personal statement in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Thursday, June 15, 2023. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
Senator Lidia Thorpe's accusations of sexual assault and harassment in 2021 against fellow Senator David Van have stirred a storm in Parliament. Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio current affair feature on this news update.
