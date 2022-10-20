Acute labour shortage puts visas in the Budget spotlight: SBS Sinhala current Affair 20 October
Signage for the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs is seen in Melbourne. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE
Published 20 October 2022 at 11:27am
By Amelia Dunn, Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Australia is suffering through an acute labour shortage, leaving many businesses struggling to stay afloat. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature broadcast on Thursday 20 October.
