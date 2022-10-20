SBS Sinhala

Acute labour shortage puts visas in the Budget spotlight: SBS Sinhala current Affair 20 October

Home affairs

Signage for the Australian Government Department of Home Affairs is seen in Melbourne. Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Published 20 October 2022 at 11:27am
By Amelia Dunn, Madhura Seneviratne
Australia is suffering through an acute labour shortage, leaving many businesses struggling to stay afloat. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature broadcast on Thursday 20 October.

