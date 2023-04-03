Albanese backs pay increase for low paid workers : Current Affair on 03 April

Albanese backs pay increase for low paid workers : Current Affair on 03 AprilPlay07:16Get the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (6.65MB) Today - 03 April, SBS Sinhala Radio current Affair Feature on Albanese backs pay increase for low paid workersHIGHLIGHTSThe federal government has recommended Australia's lowest paid workers be given a wage increase but has fallen short of suggesting it be increased in line with inflationShareLatest podcast episodesPatali's new political strategy and the new party: Sri Lankan News WrapSenior Liberals have remained supportive of Dutton following the historic by-election defeat: News on 3 Aprilඕස්ට්රේලියාවේ අඩුම වැටුප් ලබන සේවක පිරිසගේ වැටුප් වැඩිකිරීමට, අගමැතිගේ සහාය : අප්රේල් 03 කාලීන විශේෂාංගයඕස්ට්රේලියාවේ රියදුරු බලපත්රයක් ලබා ගන්නේ කෙසේද? SBS සිංහල වෙතින්