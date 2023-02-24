Allegations that government policies make long-COVID sufferers feel abandoned : COVID update in 4 minutes

Allegations that government policies make long-COVID sufferers feel abandoned : COVID update in 4 minutesPlay04:01 Source: PixabayGet the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (3.71MB) Listen to SBS Sinhala updates on the COVID situation in Australia week ending 24 February 2023.ShareLatest podcast episodesරජයේ ප්රතිපත්ති මගින්, long-COVID ආසාදිතයින් අතහැර දමා ඇතැයි හැඟෙන බවට චෝදනා : COVID update in 4 minutesSri Lankan dream for ICC women's cricket T20 collapsed but Australia is in finals: Weekly sports wrapWhile Ukraine - Russia war marks its one year anniversary, Biden secretly traveled to Ukraine: World NewsThe Federal Opposition promise to block changes in Super funds: SBS Sinhala current affair on 24 Feb