Allegations that government policies make long-COVID sufferers feel abandoned : COVID update in 4 minutes

Source: Pixabay

Listen to SBS Sinhala updates on the COVID situation in Australia week ending 24 February 2023.

රජයේ ප්‍රතිපත්ති මගින්, long-COVID ආසාදිතයින් අතහැර දමා ඇතැයි හැඟෙන බවට චෝදනා : COVID update in 4 minutes

SOUTH AFRICA CRICKET

Sri Lankan dream for ICC women's cricket T20 collapsed but Australia is in finals: Weekly sports wrap

TOPSHOT-UKRAINE-US-RUSSIA-CONFLICT-WAR-DIPLOMACY

While Ukraine - Russia war marks its one year anniversary, Biden secretly traveled to Ukraine: World News

The Coalition's Treasury spokesperson Angus Taylor (AAP)

The Federal Opposition promise to block changes in Super funds: SBS Sinhala current affair on 24 Feb