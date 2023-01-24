Allied health professionals are to be included under Medicare : SBS Sinhala current affair on 24 Jan
Nurses, paramedics and allied health professionals will soon be included in the delivery of primary care as Medicare faces the biggest overhaul in its 40-year history. (Getty) Source: iStockphoto / robynmac/Getty Images/iStockphoto
Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio current affair feature on new model of Medicare as it faces the biggest overhaul in its 40-year history including nurses, paramedics and other allied health professionals to deliver primary care.
