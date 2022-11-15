SBS Sinhala

Antenatal care in Australia: what is it and why it’s important?

Pregnant Women who don’t speak English can have an interpreter during antenatal consultation. Source: Getty / sturti

Published 15 November 2022 at 12:06pm
By Chiara Pazzano, Nipuna Dodangoda
The latest statistics show that in Australia, just over three quarters of women attended antenatal care within the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. Health practitioners say that starting antenatal check-ups early in the pregnancy can make a significant difference. So, why is it important

This episode of Settlement Guide looks at Antenatal care in Australia: what is it and why it’s important?
