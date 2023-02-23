ASIO boss reveals their unprecedented workload to protect national security :Sinhala current affair on 23 Feb

MIKE BURGESS ASIO PORTRAIT

Australian Security Intelligence Organisation ASIO Director General Mike Burgess poses for a portrait ahead of his annual speech at ASIO headquarters in Canberra, Tuesday, February 21, 2023. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio current affair feature on annual national security updates from the ASIO Director-General outlining a number of operations to protect Australia's national security.

The 'Yes campaign' for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament launching from today :News in Sinhala on 23 Feb

"පාර්ලිමේන්තුවට ආදිවාසී හඩක්" දෙන "Yes" ව්‍යාපාරය, අද සිට දියත් කෙරේ : පෙබ 23 SBS සිංහල පුවත්

PM and Indigenous leaders will have a first-of-its-kind cabinet meeting today:News in Sinhala on 21Feb