Australia is ready to welcome the new year 2023 with spectacular fireworks : Sinhala current affair on 30 Dec
Fireworks in Sydney Credit: lecourrieraustralien
Published 30 December 2022 at 12:08pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the SBS Sinhala current affair feature on 30 Dec explaining the preparations of NYE celebrations with fireworks across the country
Published 30 December 2022 at 12:08pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share