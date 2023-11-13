Australia released detained refugees and the authorities are concerned : SBS Sinhala explainer on 14 Nov
Image of a menacing looking coiled barbed wire fence attached to a welded mesh fence against a blue sky background with elements of rust and an overall weathered appearance. Shot with a selective focus using a wide aperture during the evening. Source: Moment RF / Nina Pearman/Getty Images
Legal experts, pyschiatrists and refugee advocates are celebrating a High Court decision which has found indefinite immigration to be illegal. One man and and 80 asylum seekers are released from immigration detention so far. Listen to this SBS Sinhala explainer for more information.
Share