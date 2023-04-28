Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly sports highlights every Friday from 11 am onwards
Record-breaking 4 centuries from the first 4 Sri Lankan batters at the 2nd test on SL vs Ireland: Sports Wrap
Sri Lanka's Dinesh Chandimal (L) celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) as Sadeera Samarawickrama watches during the second day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Ireland at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on April 17, 2023. Source: AFP / ISHARA S. KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images
SBS Sinhala Sports Journalist Rangana Seneviratne is bringing you the latest information on the sports arenas in Australia and Sri Lanka.
Share