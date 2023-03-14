Department of Home Affairs is eagle-eyed on the Chinese TikTok APP threat: SBS Sinhala News on 14 March

TikTok

Ban on TikTok in India will negatively impact the valuations of the app and its upcoming IPO. Source: AAP, SIPA USA / AAP Image/Rafael Henrique / SOPA Images/Sipa USA

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Tuesday 14 March 2023

Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.

 
Share

Latest podcast episodes

house-fire700x400.jpghouse_fires_kill_more_australians_than_all_natural_hazards.jpg

Fire safety at home: How to prevent one of Australia's deadliest natural hazards

house-fire700x400.jpghouse_fires_kill_more_australians_than_all_natural_hazards.jpg

ඔබේ නිවසේත් ඇතිවිය හැකි "හදිසි ගිනි ගැනීම්" වළක්වාගන්නේ සහ එමගින් ආරක්ෂා වන්නේ කෙසේද? SBS සිංහල වෙතින්

Do you know that every product and service you buy for your use in Australia come with a warranty

Do you know that every product and service you buy for your use in Australia comes with a warranty?

Rishi Sunak visit to US

AUKUS nuclear submarine deal on show as China renews defence warnings: SBS Sinhala current affair on 14 March