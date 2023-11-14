Australian government is expanding pathways to PR for Temporary skilled sponsored workers

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

Listen to this SBS sinhala podcast episode to know the changes to 482 visa and employer nomination scheme.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

MixCollage-14-Nov-2023-12-11-PM-5136.jpg

The end result In this budget is only borrowing and selling - Anura Kumara: Homeland News on 14 Nov

MixCollage-14-Nov-2023-12-11-PM-5136.jpg

මේ අයවැයෙත් අවසන් ප්‍රතිඵලය ණය ගැනීම සහ විකිණීම විතරයි, අනුරගෙන් චෝදනා :මවුබිමෙන් පුවත් නොවැ 14

Israel-Palestine Conflict Demonstrations Continue To Shake Australia

Rallies and clashes over the Gaza conflict have made Australia an unsafe place: SBS Sinhala News Flash 14 Nov

Barbed Wire Fence

Australia released detained refugees and the authorities are concerned : SBS Sinhala explainer on 14 Nov