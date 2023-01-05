Australian government is firm on new covid standards amid china threats : SBS Sinhala news on 05 Jan
A customer wearing a protective face mask is seen leaving a pharmacy on Edward Street in Brisbane, Monday, March 23, 2020. Queensland has recorded its highest increase of coronavirus (COVID-19 ) cases in a 24-hour period, with 60 new cases, taking Queensland's total number of cases to 319. (AAP Image/Darren England) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / DARREN ENGLAND/AAPIMAGE
Published 5 January 2023 at 12:35pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on SBS Sinhala radio news – Thursday, 05 January 2023.
Published 5 January 2023 at 12:35pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share