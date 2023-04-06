Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.
Australian government agencies ban TikTok, 5 states join the federal government: SBS Sinhala News on 6 March
The Privacy Guarantor has ordered the block for the TikTok users without ascertaining their age. (Photo illustration by Lorenzo Di Cola/NurPhoto via Getty Images) Source: NurPhoto / NurPhoto via Getty Images
Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Thursday 06 April 2022
Share