The government plans to ban the importation of non-prescription vaping products: SBS Sinhala News on 2 May

New Study Shows E-Cigarettes Less Dangerous Than Smoking

A man smokes an e-cigarette at on January 23, 2018 in South San Francisco, California. Credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Listen to the Australian news in Sinhala, Tuesday 2nd May 2023 on SBS Radio

Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.
Copped a fine? Here's what you need to do to pay it and avoid the hefty consequences of non-compliance

Ban to online betting with money that people don't have in Australia: SBS Sinhala current affair on 02 May