Australian snakes and spiders: What to do if bitten

Even for suspected snakebites and spider bites, you better seek immediate medical attention. Credit: Getty Images/kristianbell / SBS

Published 13 December 2022 at 12:24pm
By Zoe Thomaidou, Nipuna Dodangoda
Available in other languages

Australia has many venomous animal and insect species. Knowing what to do and what to avoid when bitten by a snake or spider can help save a life. Here’s the expert advice on how to respond whether you suffer a venomous or non-venomous bite.

This episode of Settlement Guide looks at Australian snakes and spiders: What to do if bitten
මේ නිවාඩු සමයේදී තාවකාලික පිහිනුම් තටාකයක් නිවසට ගෙන ඒමට පෙර, ඔබ දැන සිටිය යුතුම කරුණු

Six people have been shot dead in Queensland including two police officers: SBS Sinhala news on 13 Dec

විෂ සහිත මකුළු සහ සර්ප දෂ්ටන වලින් ආරක්ෂා වීමට ඔබට උපදෙස් SBS සිංහල Settlement Guide වෙතින්