Australian students with low ATAR scores can complete the medical degree at the Kotalawala Defence University

An opportunity in KDU Sri Lanka to complete the medical degree under the low ATAR score

Sir John Kotalawala Defence University in Sri Lanka provides the opportunity to complete a medical degree under the low ATAR score_ SBS Sinhala Radio discussion

The medical faculty of Sir John Kotalawala Defence University in Sri Lanka provides the opportunity for Sri Lankan students who sat for the university entrance exam of the secondary school in Australia to complete their medical degree under a low ATAR score level. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio discussion with the visiting Vice Chancellor of the Sir John Kotalawala Defence University and the other representatives in Melbourne.

The following representatives joined the discussion on SBS Sinhala Radio.

  • Mr. General Milind Peiris (Sri Lanka) - Vice-Chancellor of Sir John Kotalawala Defense University,
  • Mr Athil Gunasekara (Melbourne) - Australian Coordinator at Sir John Kotalawala Defense University
  • Dr. Lasantha Amarakone (Melbourne) - Overseas Student Recruitment Agent at Sir John Kotalawala Defense University
