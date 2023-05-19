Australian timber will now be allowed back into China: SBS Sinhala current affair 19 May

Chinese Ambassador to Australia H.E. Xiao Qian

Chinese ambassador to Australia H.E. Xiao Qian speaks to journalists at the Embassy of China in Canberra (AAP/Lukas Coch) Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

As the Australia-China relationship continues to thaw after years of tension, Australian timber will now be allowed back into China after a three-year ban. But the Chinese Ambassador to Australia has hit out at Australia's increasingly close partnership with the United States, insisting China is not a threat. Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio current affair feature.

