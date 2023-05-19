Australian timber will now be allowed back into China: SBS Sinhala current affair 19 May
Chinese ambassador to Australia H.E. Xiao Qian speaks to journalists at the Embassy of China in Canberra (AAP/Lukas Coch) Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE
As the Australia-China relationship continues to thaw after years of tension, Australian timber will now be allowed back into China after a three-year ban. But the Chinese Ambassador to Australia has hit out at Australia's increasingly close partnership with the United States, insisting China is not a threat. Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio current affair feature.
Share