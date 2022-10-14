Australia's COVID-19 mandatory isolation orders dropped from today : Sinhala News 14 Oct

Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka, across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.
Health Minister Mark Butler said data shows the current Omicron may have peaked early in the country, but they are still not calling it. (file) Source: AAP / AAP Image/Darren England
Published 14 October 2022 at 12:20pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Friday 14 October 2022
Published 14 October 2022 at 12:20pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Source: SBS
Share