Amnesty Report Accuses Australia of its Treatment of Refugees and Indigenous Peoples: 30 March Current Affair
Protesters hold placards during a rally for refugee rights at Sydney Town Hall in Sydney, Sunday, July 24, 2022. (AAP Image/Steven Saphore) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / STEVEN SAPHORE/AAPIMAGE
Amnesty International is calling on the Australian Government to urgently address the conditions faced by asylum seekers and First Nations people in detention centres. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio's current affairs feature on Thursday, 30 March 2023.
