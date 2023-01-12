Ms. Madhu Warnakulasuriya, a Solicitor, Barrister, and Migration Lawyer in Melbourne speaks to us.
Australia's visa tribunal will be abolished, What will happen to visa appeals Source: SBS / SBS Sinhala
Published 12 January 2023 at 5:42pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Listen to SBS Sinhala Radio's discussion of the fate of visa appeals due to Australia's decision to abolish the AAT.
Published 12 January 2023 at 5:42pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share