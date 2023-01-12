SBS Sinhala

Australia's visa tribunal will be abolished, What will happen to visa appeals?

Growing calls for Australia to abolish its skilled occupation list for temporary and permanent resident applications

Published 12 January 2023 at 5:42pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
Listen to SBS Sinhala Radio's discussion of the fate of visa appeals due to Australia's decision to abolish the AAT.

Ms. Madhu Warnakulasuriya, a Solicitor, Barrister, and Migration Lawyer in Melbourne speaks to us.
