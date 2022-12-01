SBS Sinhala

Can HIV destroy your dream of making Australia your home? Medical and legal aspects revealed

World AIDS day 2022 Source: SBS

Published 1 December 2022 at 1:27pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Available in other languages

Listen to the SBS Sinhala interview with Dr.Sudeshie Wijethilaka from John Hunter hospital, New castle and Migration lawyer Dishni Galkotuwa Yasamana to know the important facts on Worlds' AIDS day.

