Can I come to Australia with a Visitor visa and apply for a Student visa? Here is the true story

Published 8 December 2022 at 12:54pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
A big trend is spreading these days that you can come to Australia with a visitor visa and apply for a student visa. Listen to this SBS Sinhala Radio discussion to know the truth.

Ms. Deshani Diyunugalage, Registered Migration Agent in Adelaide spoke to us.
