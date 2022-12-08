Ms. Deshani Diyunugalage, Registered Migration Agent in Adelaide spoke to us.
Can I come to Australia with a Visitor visa and apply for a Student visa? Here is the true story
Published 8 December 2022 at 12:54pm
By Madhura Seneviratne
A big trend is spreading these days that you can come to Australia with a visitor visa and apply for a student visa. Listen to this SBS Sinhala Radio discussion to know the truth.
