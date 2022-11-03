SBS Sinhala

Cash won't be given as living expense allowances as stated in the budget, PM says: 3 Nov SBS Sinhala News

ECONOMIC SOCIAL OUTLOOK CONFERENCE

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks during the 2022 Economic and Social Outlook Conference in Melbourne, Wednesday, November 2, 2022 Source: AAP / JAMES ROSS/AAPIMAGE

Published 3 November 2022 at 12:40pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Presented by Madhura Seneviratne
Available in other languages

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Thursday 03 November 2022

Available in other languages
Listen to the latest news from Australia, Sri Lanka and across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.
