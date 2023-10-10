Centuries-old Robin Hood Tree has been destroyed. Debate rages over what happens next
Renewed interest in the tree and its surrounding site was sparked after it was used as a location in the film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves. Source: Getty / Heritage Images
A community in northern England has begun debating what should happen next after one of the world’s most famous trees was felled in an allegedly deliberate act of vandalism. The tree was believed to be approximately 300 years old and was made famous when it was featured in the 1991 film Robin Hood: Price of Thieves. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Podcast on this matter.
