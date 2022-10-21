SBS Sinhala

Challenges in the Super 12 round and opinions from current and former Sri Lankan players: Sports Wrap

Sri Lanka v United Arab Emirates - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

GEELONG, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 18: Pramod Madushan of Sri Lanka celebrates with team mates after clean bowling Chirag Suri of the United Arab Emirates for 14 runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Sri Lanka and UAE at GMHBA Stadium on October 18, 2022 in Geelong, Australia. Credit: Daniel Pockett-ICC/ICC via Getty Images

Published 21 October 2022 at 2:24pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Presented by Rangana Seneviratne
SBS Sinhala Sports Journalist Rangana Seneviratne is bringing you the latest information on the sports arenas in Australia and Sri Lanka

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly sports highlights every Friday from 11 am onwards 



British PM resigned in 45 days while the former Malaysian PM wants to get back the position at the age of 97

