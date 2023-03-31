Chamika asks for not to demoralize players on social media, from SL cricket fans : Sports wrap

Chamika asks for not to demoralize players on social media, from SL cricket fans : Sports wrapPlay11:06Chamika Karunaratne Credit: Facebook / Chamika KarunaratneGet the SBS Audio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (10.17MB) SBS Sinhala Sports Journalist Rangana Seneviratne is bringing you the latest information on the sports arenas in Australia and Sri Lanka.Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly sports highlights every Friday from 11 am onwardsHere are the last week’s sports highlightsREAD MOREදිමුත් සහ දිනේෂ් ICC ලෝක ටෙස්ට් කණ්ඩායමට තේරෙයි: සතියේ ක්රීඩා විග්රහයShareLatest podcast episodesWest's accused of "double standards" towards human rights abuses throughout the world : world newsයුක්රේනය ගැන කෑ ගසා, අරාබියේ කැඩෙන මානව හිමිකම් ගැන මුනිවත රකින බටහිර රටවලට චෝදනා : 'ලොව වටා' විදෙස් විත්තිසමාජ මාධ්ය ඔස්සේ ක්රීඩකයින් මානසිකව නොවට්ටන්නැයි, චාමික ක්රිකට් ලෝලීන්ගෙන් ඉල්ලයි : සතියේ ක්රීඩා විග්රහයTreasurer says government supports an increase of minimum wage : SBS Sinhala current affair on 31 March