Chamika asks for not to demoralize players on social media, from SL cricket fans : Sports wrap

305625778_546088660624599_6801940700620557804_n.jpg

Chamika Karunaratne Credit: Facebook / Chamika Karunaratne

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

SBS Sinhala Sports Journalist Rangana Seneviratne is bringing you the latest information on the sports arenas in Australia and Sri Lanka.

Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly sports highlights every Friday from 11 am onwards


Here are the last week’s sports highlights


READ MORE

දිමුත් සහ දිනේෂ් ICC ලෝක ටෙස්ට් කණ්ඩායමට තේරෙයි: සතියේ ක්‍රීඩා විග්‍රහය

Share

Latest podcast episodes

FRANCE AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL REPORT

West's accused of "double standards" towards human rights abuses throughout the world : world news

FRANCE AMNESTY INTERNATIONAL REPORT

යුක්‍රේනය ගැන කෑ ගසා, අරාබියේ කැඩෙන මානව හිමිකම් ගැන මුනිවත රකින බටහිර රටවලට චෝදනා : 'ලොව වටා' විදෙස් විත්ති

305625778_546088660624599_6801940700620557804_n.jpg

සමාජ මාධ්‍ය ඔස්සේ ක්‍රීඩකයින් මානසිකව නොවට්ටන්නැයි, චාමික ක්‍රිකට් ලෝලීන්ගෙන් ඉල්ලයි : සතියේ ක්‍රීඩා විග්‍රහය

Jim Chalmer

Treasurer says government supports an increase of minimum wage : SBS Sinhala current affair on 31 March