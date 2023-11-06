SBS Sinhala radio brings you the most prominent political news highlights of Sri Lanka in this featured Radio update on every Monday.
Chandrika's plan to rejoin SLFP amid Fonseka's opposition to Sajith's presidential candidacy: Sri Lankan News
Sri Lanka's former president Maithripala Sirisena (R) addresses journalists while former president Chandrika Bandaranaike Kumaratunga gestures during a press conference in Colombo Source: AFP / ISHARA S.KODIKARA/AFP via Getty Images
Here are Sri Lanka’s Weekly Political Highlights. Journalist, News, and current affairs, Manoj Udatiyawala reports from Sri Lanka
Share