Copped a fine? Here's what you need to do to pay it and avoid the hefty consequences of non-compliance

This episode of Settlement Guide looks at what you need to do to pay a fine and avoid the hefty consequences of non-compliance
Source: AAP
Many people in Australia are unaware of the serious consequences of ignoring a fine. From added fees, to having your driver’s license suspended or even your personal property seized, ramifications can be significant. In contrast, acting early and reaching out for help if needed will save you unnecessary problems and costs.
