Critical reforms to protect family violence survivors in Australian:06 Dec Sinhala Current Affair

Campaigners at a family violence rally in Newcastle (AAP)

Published 6 December 2022 at 12:28pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Today - 06 December, SBS Sinhala Radio current Affair Feature on the importance of ighthouse Initiative launched including reforms to the legal system to add protections for victim survivors and families.

