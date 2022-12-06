Critical reforms to protect family violence survivors in Australian:06 Dec Sinhala Current Affair
Campaigners at a family violence rally in Newcastle (AAP)
Published 6 December 2022 at 12:28pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Today - 06 December, SBS Sinhala Radio current Affair Feature on the importance of ighthouse Initiative launched including reforms to the legal system to add protections for victim survivors and families.
Published 6 December 2022 at 12:28pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share