"My Song": A broken dream under the Kandy sky. A new Sinhala lyric from a Melbourne lyrist

Dalada ahasa yata song lyrist from Bandara Kumaranayaka from Melbourne_ My Song program from SBS Sinhala

SBS Sinhala ‘My Song’ musical program introduces you to a new lyrist, Bandara Kumaranayake who is based in Melbourne

Published 29 September 2022 at 12:04pm, updated 4 hours ago at 12:09pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
This September, the ‘My Song’ musical program introduce you to a new lyrist, Bandara Kumaranayake who is based in Melbourne. Listen to this new song composition sung by Visharad Krishantha Erandaka and music by Darshana Wickramathunga

SBS Sinhala ‘My song’ monthly musical program - Introducing lyricists, vocalists, musicians, and the new Sinhala songs from Sri Lankans who live in Australia.


