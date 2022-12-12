Discussions are being underway in SLPP to bring back Gota as a PM: Sri Lankan News Wrap

SBS Sinhala radio brings you the most prominent news highlights of Sri Lanka in this featured current affair segment every Monday..
Gotabaya Rajapaksha and Namal Rarapaksha _ Sri Lankan politicians
Published 12 December 2022 at 1:03pm
By Dinesha Dilrukshi Wijesuriya
Source: SBS
Sri Lanka’s Weekly Political Highlights - Journalist, News, and current affair Mr: Manoj Udatiyawala reports from Sri Lanka.
