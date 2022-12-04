Do you aware of the services for Seniors with Disability for our community ?

Services for Seniors with Disability for our community Credit: fotografixx/Getty Images Supplied:Dr.Sudeshie Wijethilaka, Dishni Galkotuwa Yasamana
Published 5 December 2022 at 5:41am, updated 2 hours ago at 5:51am
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio interview with Dr. Medha Gunawardana Manager, Community Strengthening, Australian Multicultural Community Services from Melbourne on what are the available services for elderly people with disability and the carers in Australia including how to access them.
