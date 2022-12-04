SBS Sinhala

Do you aware of the services for Seniors with Disability for our community ?

SBS Sinhala

International day for people with Disability_SBS Sinhala

Services for Seniors with Disability for our community Credit: fotografixx/Getty Images Supplied:Dr.Sudeshie Wijethilaka, Dishni Galkotuwa Yasamana

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 5 December 2022 at 5:41am, updated 2 hours ago at 5:51am
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio interview with Dr. Medha Gunawardana Manager, Community Strengthening, Australian Multicultural Community Services from Melbourne on what are the available services for elderly people with disability and the carers in Australia including how to access them.

Published 5 December 2022 at 5:41am, updated 2 hours ago at 5:51am
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Overhead View Of Young Woman Doing Online Shopping With Laptop

ඔස්ට්‍රේලියාවේ online shopping කිරීමේදී තිබෙන අවදානම ගැන ඔබ දැනගත යුතු දේ, SBS සිංහල වෙතින්

A COVID-19 testing clinic at Bondi Pavilion in Sydney

NSW and Victoria record the highest number of Covid cases in Australia: 02 Dec COVID update in 3 minutes

The Sri Lankan Cricket Team Is Engaged In Training Before The Final One-day International Cricket Match Against Afghanistan.

Sports betting involvement in SL Cricket uniform and suspected religious interference in selection decisions

Royal Visit To Massachusetts

Racism allegations on Buckingham Palace and unprecedented street protests in China: World News Wrap Up