Do you know how important adding the salads in your summer menu?

Summer salads

Summer salads Supplied : Sulochi Subasinghe, SBS Sinhala

Published 27 December 2022 at 12:21pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Available in other languages

Listen to the SBS Sinhala interview with Sulochi Subasinghe, Accredited Practicing Dietitian/ Diabetes Educator from Melbourne discussing on the importance of adding salads in your diet during the summer and how to improve the health benefits of summer salads.

