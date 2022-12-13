SBS Sinhala

Government's energy relief plan going forward amid threats and objections:Sinhala current affair on 13 Dec

SBS Sinhala

gas

Do you want a price cap on gas? Federal government's energy relief plan going forward amid threats and objections Credit: gas

Published 13 December 2022 at 12:11pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the SBS Sinhala current affair on special parliment sitting coming up this Thursday to pass the givernment's energy relief plan which is threaten by industry and opposition.

