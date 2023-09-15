World's prominent news highlights in 13 minutes - listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio weekly world News wrap every Friday
Doubts on whether the alien skeleton brought to the Mexican parliament is really an alien: World News Wrap
One of the two 'non-human' beings displayed to the media is seen during a press conference of Mexican journalist and UFO expert, Jaime Maussan, at the Camino Real hotel, in Mexico City, Mexico on September 13, 2023. Source: Anadolu / Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
listen to the world’s most prominent news highlights. Presented by Mr. Amal Jayasinghe, AFP Journalist, and the world news critic
