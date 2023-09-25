Eureka Award winner 2023 for safeguarding Australia Distinguished Prof.Karu Esselle with SBS Sinhala
The MetaSteerers technology team was awarded the 2023 Australian Museum Eureka Prize for Outstanding Science in Safeguarding Australia. Credit: Distinguished professor Karu Esselle
He is a serial winner for his outstanding science and engineering researches throughout. This time he was awarded Department of Defense Eureka prize for Outstanding science in safeguarding Australia. Listen to his outstanding journey, Distinguished Prof.Karu Esselle with SBS Sinhala.
