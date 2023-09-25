Eureka Award winner 2023 for safeguarding Australia Distinguished Prof.Karu Esselle with SBS Sinhala

image001.jpg

The MetaSteerers technology team was awarded the 2023 Australian Museum Eureka Prize for Outstanding Science in Safeguarding Australia. Credit: Distinguished professor Karu Esselle

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

He is a serial winner for his outstanding science and engineering researches throughout. This time he was awarded Department of Defense Eureka prize for Outstanding science in safeguarding Australia. Listen to his outstanding journey, Distinguished Prof.Karu Esselle with SBS Sinhala.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Collage Maker-26-Sep-2023-12-24-PM-4906.jpg

Next two weeks are crucial for Sri Lanka due to IMF review, says Finance Minister : Homeland Report on 26 Sep

Collage Maker-26-Sep-2023-12-24-PM-4906.jpg

මවුබිමෙන් පුවත් සැප් 26: IMF සමාලෝචන නිසා ඉදිරි සති දෙක ලංකාවට තීරණාත්මකයි, මුදල් රාජ්‍ය ඇමති කියයි

A Qantas plane travels down a runway

Qantas pilots call for the resignation of chairman Richard Goyder: SBS Sinhala News Flash 26 September

Bushfire

National bushfire summit helping emergency services brace for a risky summer: SBS Sinhala explainer on 26 Sep