Forecast on Albanese and China's Xi Jinping, meeting during G-20 summit: SBS Sinhala News on 14 Nov

Forecast on a Albanese and China's Xi Jinping, meeting during G-20 summit

Published 14 November 2022 at 11:54am, updated an hour ago at 12:09pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Source: SBS
Listen to the SBS Sinhala Radio news bulletin on Monday 14 November 2022

Listen to the latest news from Australia, across the globe, and the latest news from the sports world on the SBS Sinhala radio news bulletin on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday at 11 am.
