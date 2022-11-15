SBS Sinhala

Here are the main reasons why you might lose jobs in Australia, no matter how hard you apply...

Pan Perera - Professional career coach and consultant - Melbourne, Victoria. Credit: Pexels - Mikhail Nilov

Published 15 November 2022 at 12:10pm, updated an hour ago at 12:19pm
By Nipuna Dodangoda
Available in other languages

SBS Sinhala discussion on what you need to know about the main reasons you'll lose jobs no matter how many jobs you apply for in Australia

SBS Sinhala discussion with Pan Perera - Professional career coach and consultant - Melbourne, Victoria.
