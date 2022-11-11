Concerns over highly sensitive national secrets may have been compromised: 11 Nov SBS Sinhala current affair
Australia's Minister for Defence Richard Marles
Published 11 November 2022 at 12:19pm, updated 3 hours ago at 12:23pm
By Athini Amarasiri, Tina Quinn
Source: SBS
Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio current affair feature on 11 Nov 2022 revealing the national security concerns as china approached a few former serving fighter pilots for their military training purposes.
