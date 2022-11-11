SBS Sinhala

Concerns over highly sensitive national secrets may have been compromised: 11 Nov SBS Sinhala current affair

SBS Sinhala

Australia's Minister for Defence Richard Marles (AAP).jpg

Australia's Minister for Defence Richard Marles

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 November 2022 at 12:19pm, updated 3 hours ago at 12:23pm
By Athini Amarasiri, Tina Quinn
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Listen to the SBS Sinhala radio current affair feature on 11 Nov 2022 revealing the national security concerns as china approached a few former serving fighter pilots for their military training purposes.

Published 11 November 2022 at 12:19pm, updated 3 hours ago at 12:23pm
By Athini Amarasiri, Tina Quinn
Source: SBS
Available in other languages


Share

Latest podcast episodes

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg_ the owners of the Facebook and Twitter

What Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are going to do to Facebook and Twitter: World News Wrap

Untitled design (1).png

What remembrance day meant to you as an Australian civilian? Views of Sri Lankan Australians from SBS Sinhala

Queensland to ease isolation requirement for close contacts and quarantine requirements for unvaccinated travellers from 28 April. (file)

New wave of COVID hits Queensland, Hospital cases have doubled in the past week: SBS Sinhala News on 11 Nov

Queensland to ease isolation requirement for close contacts and quarantine requirements for unvaccinated travellers from 28 April. (file)

ක්වීන්ස්ලන්ත ප්‍රාන්තයට නව කොවිඩ් රැල්ලක්,සතියක් තුල රෝහල්ගත වූ පිරිස දෙගුණයක් ඉහලට: නොවැ 11 SBS සිංහල පුවත්