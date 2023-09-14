Housing Australia Future Fund set to pass parliament after deal with Greens: SBS Sinhala Explainer on 14 Sep
Greens senators and Jacqui Lambie Network senators Jacqui Lambie and Tammy Tyrrell vote with Labor senators in a procedural division on the government’s Housing Bill in the Senate chamber at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, September 12, 2023. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE
The Australian federal government's $10 billion Housing Australia Future Fund is set to pass parliament after months of stalled negotiations. Listen to the SBS Sinhala Explainer on this matter.
Share