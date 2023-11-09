How can you tell if a child is struggling with mental health issues?: SBS Sinhala explainer on 09 Nov
A diverse group of teenagers sit in a group therapy circle with a councillor. Credit: FatCamera/Getty Images
A children's mental health charity has called out a lack of support for children under 14 experiencing mental health issues. A charity service called, KidsXpress has found one in 3 parents in Australia may not be able to recognise the signs of ill mental health in children, which could result in lasting negative impacts in adulthood. Listen to this SBS Sinhala explainer for more information.
