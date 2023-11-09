How can you tell if a child is struggling with mental health issues?: SBS Sinhala explainer on 09 Nov

Group mental health counselling

A diverse group of teenagers sit in a group therapy circle with a councillor. Credit: FatCamera/Getty Images

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A children's mental health charity has called out a lack of support for children under 14 experiencing mental health issues. A charity service called, KidsXpress has found one in 3 parents in Australia may not be able to recognise the signs of ill mental health in children, which could result in lasting negative impacts in adulthood. Listen to this SBS Sinhala explainer for more information.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Education

ක්වීන්ස්ලන්ත ප්‍රාන්තයේ පාසල් සතියකට දින 4ක් පැවැත්වීමට, ලබන වසරේ සිට නව ප්‍රතිපත්තියක්

CRICKET-SRI-WC-2023-POLITICS

SLC corrupted people show me the power of India's Jay Sha, says the cricket minister: Homeland News on 9 Nov

View of the High Court of Australia in Canberra, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

Indefinite immigration detention to be unlawful - The High Court of Australia : SBS Sinhala news 09 Nov

View of the High Court of Australia in Canberra, Friday, April 8, 2022. (AAP Image/Mick Tsikas) NO ARCHIVING

අනවසර සංක්‍රමණිකයින් දින නියමයක් නැතිව රැඳවීම නීති විරෝධියි,මහාධිකරණයෙන් තීන්දුවක් :SBS සිංහල පුවත් නොවැ 9