How do you make parenting arrangements after separation?

mum

Source: Getty / Getty Images

Under the Family Law Act the welfare rights of the child guide all parenting negotiations following separation or divorce. A child under 18 cannot legally decide where to live, therefore there are resources are available to help parents agree on care arrangements that are safe, practical and child-focused.

This episode of AUSTRALIA EXPLAINED looks at How do you make parenting arrangements after separation?
