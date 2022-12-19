SBS Sinhala

How the traditional Christmas pudding became The Great Christmas Pudding in Australia?

Christmas pudding

Christmas pudding Supplied: Gorden Thambimuttu, SBS Sinhala

Published 19 December 2022 at 11:58am, updated 19 December 2022 at 12:37pm
By Athini Amarasiri
Available in other languages

Enjoy listening to the SBS Sinhala interview with the professional chef Mr. Gorden Thambimuttu from Melbourne on how the traditional Christmas pudding become The Great Australian christmas pudding in Australia and the historical and religious references of the story behind the Christmas pudding.

